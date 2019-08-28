Dsam Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $26.67 Million; Fuller H B Co (FUL) Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Boosted Its Position

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93 million, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 148,496 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $253.81. About 1.17 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 143,600 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $160.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Capital reported 0.48% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Goldman Sachs Group reported 872,296 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Moreover, S&Co has 1.29% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Penn Mgmt Company reported 0.25% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 175,821 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.13% or 44,297 shares. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership invested in 0.45% or 509,270 shares. Everence Cap Management invested in 7,040 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ghp Inv invested in 30,636 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 78,452 shares. Concourse Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 53,170 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The reported 0% stake. Profund reported 5,711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,138 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.11 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares to 72,415 shares, valued at $25.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 16,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).