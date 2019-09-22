Dsam Partners Llp Has Lifted Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $11.14 Million; Capital Impact Advisors Stake in W & T Offshore (WTI) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 58.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 139,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 379,102 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.61M, up from 239,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.76 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 116,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 383,612 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 266,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 6.72 million shares traded or 152.86% up from the average. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – UPON INVESTOR GROUP ACHIEVING CERTAIN RETURN THRESHOLDS, W&T’S SHARE OF WELL NET REVENUE INCREASES TO 38.4%; 21/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 3.3 TO 3.6 MMBOE; 09/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR OFFERING OF MIXED SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB- Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes Issued by WT Holdings, Inc; 29/05/2018 – SANGHVI BRANDS LTD SAGH.BO – SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR A MERGER /ACQUISITION / STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH WT GLOBAL; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q Rev $134.2M; 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT; 30/04/2018 – W&T Offshore and Baker Hughes, a GE company Announce Strategic Agreement for Joint Exploration & Development Program of 14; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico

Since May 7, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 7,000 shares were bought by BOULET VIRGINIA, worth $30,380. The insider Ghauri Shahid bought 6,000 shares worth $24,600. On Tuesday, May 7 KATZ STUART B bought $51,000 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 10,000 shares.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2,592 shares to 5,531 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 6,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,876 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 80.33 million shares or 3.99% less from 83.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 9.74M shares. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 11,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 122,500 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 1.37 million shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny holds 32,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 1 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Kansas-based Meritage Port Mngmt has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 5.34M shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 33,621 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Com reported 1.43 million shares. Zebra Cap Llc has 50,960 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 349,671 shares.

