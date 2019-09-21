Dsam Partners Llp Has Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Stake; Shannon River Fund Management Trimmed Its Position in Xilinx (XLNX) as Market Value Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 27.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 130,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, down from 180,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.82% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 11.13M shares traded or 256.92% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 15,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 79,266 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.76 million, up from 63,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 1.46 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 55,638 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chaserg Technlgy Acquisitn C by 52,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 628,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Xilinx (XLNX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% or 730 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 142,427 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 6,040 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.1% or 427,942 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 36,900 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com reported 68,403 shares. Blair William & Il owns 67,338 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 2,930 are held by Stonebridge Mngmt. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc invested in 0% or 33,772 shares. Bailard Incorporated reported 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 5,530 shares. Da Davidson Company reported 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 146,035 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.87 million for 25.95 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,757 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 544,296 shares. Aviva Pcl invested in 67,684 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service has invested 4.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 1.24% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 120,900 shares. Vanguard invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Prudential stated it has 9,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 0.15% stake. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.37% or 11,661 shares. Cwm Ltd Company accumulated 304 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Service Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). United Asset Strategies holds 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1,893 shares. 1,719 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.11% or 24,252 shares in its portfolio. 11,705 are held by Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 37% – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does AECOM’s (NYSE:ACM) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.