Dsam Partners Llp Has Lifted Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Shares Declined; Indus Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) by $71.30 Million

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $175.41. About 5.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 280.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 53,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 72,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.82M, up from 19,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $324.15. About 1.13M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.81 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Will Be Impacted by Setback in India – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Dual-Listing Dilution Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 96,598 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $24.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc by 22,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.