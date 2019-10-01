Dsam Partners Llp Has Increased Its Position in Unifirst Mass (UNF) as Shares Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Decreased by $755,200 Its Position

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (UNF) by 846.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 19,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The hedge fund held 21,443 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, up from 2,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.12. About 82,595 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 121,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28M, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 16.73 million shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 23,400 shares to 29,600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 70,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 14,345 are held by Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Com. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 81,945 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mariner Llc reported 132,552 shares. Fca Tx accumulated 5,342 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 3,641 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). National Pension Ser reported 0.61% stake. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 11,115 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 1.61M shares. Jacobs & Communications Ca invested in 22,337 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 25.26 million shares. 11,755 are held by Lipe & Dalton.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 54,313 shares to 172,560 shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 7,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,403 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).