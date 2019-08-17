Dsam Partners Llp Has Increased Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Position by $930,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Team Com (TISI) Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Raised Stake

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11B market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 7.69 million shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Team Inc Com (TISI) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 30,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.18M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Team Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 92,189 shares traded. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 26.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 09/03/2018 – Team, Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Team Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11-12; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 1.0C; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Rev $302.4M; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q REV. $316.3M, EST. $313.0M

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $303,954 activity.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Ico (NYSE:SERV) by 116,700 shares to 169,800 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Com by 263,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,889 shares, and cut its stake in Osiris Therapeutics Inc Com (NASDAQ:OSIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TISI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.41 million shares or 5.41% less from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 12,447 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 1.13 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 11,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge LP owns 40,153 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 195,610 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 20,419 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 10,133 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 1.61 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 12,727 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 7,341 shares. 28,796 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. D E Shaw And Comm holds 0% or 172,630 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 2.74 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Communications stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.03% stake. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 91 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 19,111 shares. 50,486 were accumulated by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6,890 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Ci Invs has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 47,143 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% stake. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited accumulated 34,336 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 48.26M shares stake. Sit Inv Assoc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 23,500 shares in its portfolio. Lincluden Mngmt Limited invested in 0.35% or 114,551 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 14,910 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

