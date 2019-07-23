Dsam Partners Llp Has Increased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $1.70 Million; Shares Rose; Southport Management Has Trimmed Its Air Lease (AL) Stake by $343.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $67.29. About 1.38 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 683,368 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.00M for 7.59 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

