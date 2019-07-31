Dsam Partners Llp Has Increased Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $1.70 Million; King Luther Capital Management Has Cut Whirlpool (WHR) Holding by $493,944

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 920,232 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,951 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 15,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $149.21. About 259,040 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Limited Com holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 42,011 shares. Brandes Prtnrs Lp reported 30,743 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,750 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 52,368 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp owns 300,244 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 9,377 shares. Rampart Inv Ltd Llc owns 1,903 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Dallas invested 0.16% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 184,237 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 2,273 shares. Peoples Fin Services Corporation owns 160 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1,771 shares. Coastline Trust reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Regentatlantic Lc has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Bollard Group Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 7,026 shares to 631,245 shares, valued at $126.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.04 million for 9.79 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.