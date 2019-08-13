Dsam Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $26.67 Million; Hennessy Advisors Upped Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $752,000 as Stock Declined

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 145,610 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 136,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $282. About 1.00 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 34,300 shares to 204,100 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 223,700 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 16,000 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Altfest L J & Com accumulated 16,918 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Huntington Comml Bank owns 1.47 million shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 6.42 million shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 53,247 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Limited holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 34,055 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,961 shares. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Management holds 45,452 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management owns 8.01M shares. Guild Mgmt Incorporated reported 28,100 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. Davidson Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,768 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,517 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,703 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 70,990 shares.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 100,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).