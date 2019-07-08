Dsam Partners Llp Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Stake as Share Price Declined; American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holder Presima Decreased Stake

Presima Inc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 329,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 706,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 194,465 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $284.08. About 480,489 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on July, 22 after the close. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ACC’s profit will be $72.74 million for 22.81 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 13,712 shares in its portfolio. 20.15M are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 120,878 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America accumulated 126,729 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Corp has 2.96M shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Profund Lc owns 20,730 shares. The Texas-based Amer Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.12% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.01% or 9,585 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.07% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Bb&T has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Sterling Cap Llc owns 535,200 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Eii Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Opus Capital Group Limited Company holds 25,104 shares. 200 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce. Etrade Capital owns 17,202 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.37 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.