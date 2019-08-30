Dsam Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $26.67 Million; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Decreased Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $340,464

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Inc (CVX) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 2,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 15,799 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 18,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Chevron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $118.63. About 562,066 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $262.46. About 139,145 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 12,857 shares to 15,005 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,171 shares. Proffitt & Goodson reported 376 shares stake. Overbrook Management invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stellar Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.67% or 20,710 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, High Pointe Cap Limited Liability has 2.34% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc has 0.2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,756 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 0.06% or 4,007 shares in its portfolio. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dearborn Llc has invested 0.58% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Quadrant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,242 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 13,075 shares. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il holds 0.38% or 4,925 shares. 8,240 were reported by Cambridge Advisors. Earnest Prtnrs accumulated 0% or 858 shares.

