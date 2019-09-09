Dsam Partners Llp Has Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $26.67 Million; Share Value Rose; Ulysses Management Has Boosted Its Blackstone Group (BX) Stake by $1.26 Million as Shares Rose

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 3.83M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225 PER SHARE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Linde, Praxair chose bidders for antitrust sell-off; 21/05/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Be Acquired by Blackstone for $33.50 Per Shr in $4.8 B Transaction; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone offers peek into private equity’s UK gender pay gap; 07/03/2018 – Blackstone and Techstars Announce Partnership to Support Student Entrepreneurs Globally; 15/05/2018 – BX: INTL MARKET CENTERS TO BE LARGEST OWNER OF SHOWROOM SPACE; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.24M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 40,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29B for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 7.25 billion shares to 533,800 shares, valued at $33.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6.21B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

