Dsam Partners Llp Has Boosted Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding by $930,000; As Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 28,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 78,454 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 107,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 1.96M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 5.54 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.15% or 7,785 shares. Barbara Oil invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 5,782 are held by Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited. Sadoff Mgmt Llc stated it has 10,928 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc accumulated 2,634 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.14M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 4.57M shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.22% or 1.05 million shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 286,403 shares in its portfolio. Mount Lucas Limited Partnership stated it has 0.47% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 103 shares. Captrust Advsr stated it has 1,480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,910 shares. Sei Co invested in 257,450 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) by 35,772 shares to 87,245 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 8,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.07 million for 31.10 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability reported 9,930 shares. Argyle Management Inc has 26,200 shares. 50,000 were accumulated by Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Group Inc One Trading Lp holds 0% or 2,358 shares. Moreover, Private Asset Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 46,260 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 11,209 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.50 million shares. 384,500 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking. Bessemer Gru Incorporated holds 200,107 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 16,642 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,196 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund owns 8,714 shares. 184,774 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Management Limited. Arbiter Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 28,784 shares in its portfolio. Barnett And has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).