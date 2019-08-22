Dsam Partners Llp Has Boosted Devon Energy New (DVN) Position By $930,000; Aaon Has 1.21 Sentiment

Dsam Partners Llp increased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp acquired 30,000 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 90,000 shares with $2.84M value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $9.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 2.78M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations

Aaon Inc (AAON) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 64 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 53 sold and reduced stock positions in Aaon Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 37.11 million shares, down from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Aaon Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 46 Increased: 46 New Position: 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Incorporated holds 39,958 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Van Strum Towne Incorporated reported 1.5% stake. The Korea-based Natl Pension has invested 0.08% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Matrix Asset Advsr Ny has 0.95% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11.74 million shares. 2.82M were accumulated by Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 255,125 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council accumulated 1.19M shares. Davidson Inv Advisors stated it has 0.51% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Mutual Of America Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 559 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking reported 384,500 shares stake. Td Cap Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 201 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Among 4 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Devon Energy has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 54.51% above currents $23.3 stock price. Devon Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 20. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 110,193 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON)

Capital Advisors Inc Ok holds 16.17% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. for 3.28 million shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.59 million shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 1.23% invested in the company for 4.24 million shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc., a Georgia-based fund reported 43,635 shares.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. The Company’s products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. It has a 49.18 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries.