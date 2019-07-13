Dsam Partners Llp Decreased Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) as Valuation Rose; Air Lease Corp. (AL) Stake Held by Hahn Capital Management Llc

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 847,700 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp. (AL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 183,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 883,182 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34 billion, up from 699,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 1.03 million shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 6,519 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Needham Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Great West Life Assurance Can has 13,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Permanens Capital Lp invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.05% or 5,909 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,502 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 72,299 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 101,000 shares. M&T State Bank invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.44 million shares stake. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa reported 120,227 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.02% or 17,956 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,794 shares to 400,150 shares, valued at $37.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 69,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,650 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FRC).

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 108,118 were reported by Hsbc Holdings Public Lc. Grp One Trading LP invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Smithfield Trust holds 526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.28% stake. Cibc Markets reported 53,086 shares. 20,790 are held by Nippon Life Invsts Americas. 3,450 were reported by Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.45% or 915,804 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Inc holds 1,583 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Shell Asset Communications reported 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Norinchukin Bank The has 0.08% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 42,195 shares. Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 31,015 shares.