Dsam Partners Llp Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $26.67 Million as Stock Value Rose; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shares Rose While Axa Trimmed Its Stake

Axa decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 24,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 61,876 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 86,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 1.49M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18 million shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 16,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28B for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 72,313 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 97,868 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 27,001 shares. 279,410 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc. First Citizens Retail Bank And Commerce owns 16,941 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Madison Inv Hldg reported 172,700 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 330,377 shares. Cleararc holds 5,892 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management has 0% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Aperio Gru Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 0.03% or 274,199 shares. North Star Corp accumulated 0% or 450 shares. Moreover, Kepos Capital LP has 0.25% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 92,798 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. Pushis Glenn bought 5,740 shares worth $149,986. Shaheen Gabriel bought $135,150 worth of stock.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 4,503 shares to 462,915 shares, valued at $59.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 14,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Archrock Inc.