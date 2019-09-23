Dsam Partners Llp Cut Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $4.94 Million; Nexus Investment Management Increases Stake in Telus (TU)

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 54,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 172,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.73M, down from 226,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 6.64M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunrun Inc by 111,554 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 139,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.