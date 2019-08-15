Dsam Partners Llp Cut Its Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $1.69 Million as Stock Price Declined; Guggenheim Capital Increases Stake in Workday (WDAY)

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 1.56M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 3,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 34,513 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 31,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $185.77. About 1.14 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 51,069 shares to 279,018 shares, valued at $11.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,679 shares, and cut its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 100,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.