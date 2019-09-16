Dsam Partners Llp Cut Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding By $4.41 Million; Radiant Logistics (RLGT)’s Sentiment Is 1.61

Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.23, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 71 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 44 trimmed and sold positions in Radiant Logistics Inc. The funds in our database now have: 26.45 million shares, up from 23.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Radiant Logistics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 29 Increased: 47 New Position: 24.

Dsam Partners Llp decreased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 17.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp sold 41,193 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 197,498 shares with $21.21M value, down from 238,691 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $25.92B valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 1.49M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP has 275,000 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership stated it has 205,116 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 39,036 shares. Arrow Corp holds 0.28% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 12,015 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Camarda Advisors Ltd Llc reported 9 shares stake. Markel has 0.2% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Strs Ohio owns 71,471 shares. 107 were reported by Archford Strategies Limited Liability. 336,836 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Bartlett Llc invested in 0% or 20 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Co invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hartford Management Co reported 25,790 shares. Alta Cap Ltd holds 3.3% or 550,481 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.83’s average target is -0.65% below currents $109.54 stock price. Dollar Tree had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the shares of DLTR in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 30. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Friday, August 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $10800 target. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, April 8.

Dsam Partners Llp increased Precision Biosciences Inc stake by 516,135 shares to 591,135 valued at $7.83M in 2019Q2. It also upped Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 15,986 shares and now owns 79,266 shares. Sunrun Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Soft Margins? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66 million for 24.67 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 448,066 shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) has risen 39.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 14/03/2018 – Nitroguanidine Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR Owing To Enhanced Application Scope Globally: Radiant Insights,; 27/03/2018 – Cord Blood Banking Market to Gain From Enhanced Application in Genetic Disease Treatment: Radiant Insights, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Electric Guitar Market Growth to Gain From Rising Consumer Interest Towards Music, Concerts and Live Performances: Radiant Insights, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Health and Medical Simulation Products Market to Gain Owing to Increasing Acceptance of Minimally lnvasive Surgery Techniques: Radiant Insights, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Dimethylformamide(DMF) Market, Dominating Key Players and New Opportunities, Analysis and Emerging Growth Factors: Radiant; 09/05/2018 – Kidney Stones Management Devices Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors & Forecast to 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Pixvana Partners with Radiant Images to Offer Creators Free Trial of Pixvana’s SPIN Studio Platform; 21/03/2018 – Diagnostic Imaging Market to be Driven by Increasing lncidence of Chronic Diseases, Development of New Healthcare Facilities and Growing Medical Tourism: Radiant Insights, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Hot-Melt Adhesives Market to Witness Swift Growth Based on Rise in Industrialization Globally: Radiant Insights, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Hair Color Market Driven by Rising Adoption of Products Among Population: Radiant Insights, Inc

More recent Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Radiant Logistics to Present at the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 of the Best Stocks to Buy Under $10 – Investorplace.com” on March 12, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radiant Logistics Declares Dividend Of $0.609375 Per Share On Its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – PR Newswire” with publication date: April 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services firm primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $260.75 million. The firm offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It has a 19.48 P/E ratio. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. for 680,845 shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 255,229 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 0.85% invested in the company for 292,699 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 501,786 shares.