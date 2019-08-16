Dsam Partners Llp Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $19.01 Million; Share Price Declined; Intuitive Surgical Usd0.001 Common Stock (ISRG) Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Boosted Position

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 280.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 53,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 72,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.82 million, up from 19,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.68M shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (ISRG) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 1,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 78,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.69M, up from 76,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $499.87. About 445,829 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why iQiyi Stock Could Be in Trouble – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Netflix (NFLX) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Netflix Continues To Take A Bite Out Of The FANG Index – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock on the Dip Despite Q2 Subscriber Worries? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited holds 0.15% or 910 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Great Lakes Lc invested in 24,045 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Inv Ltd has invested 0.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Clough LP owns 40,121 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Valmark Advisers owns 570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diversified reported 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Shell Asset Com reported 33,540 shares stake. Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fmr stated it has 26.17M shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc has 0.17% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,946 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 586 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Midwest State Bank Division has 9,142 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:MS) by 17,870 shares to 133,958 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,417 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Cap invested in 30 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sivik Ltd Llc holds 2.1% or 10,000 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 804,787 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 12 were accumulated by 1832 Asset L P. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 210,764 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 162,316 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 105 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 138,173 shares. Mcrae Mgmt accumulated 1,680 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Veritas Invest Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 183 shares. Columbus Circle reported 105,297 shares stake. Cibc Mkts accumulated 0.03% or 10,997 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank owns 949 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 High-Growth Stocks to Secure Your Financial Future – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Masimo (MASI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.