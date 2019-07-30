Dsam Partners Llp Boosted Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $1.70 Million; Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Trimmed Position in Kellogg Co (K) by $34.20 Million

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 241,410 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. About 126,852 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. and Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Announce Completion of Merger – Business Wire” on September 20, 2018.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “/C O R R E C T I O N — Kellogg Company/ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kellogg Company Announces Debt Tender Offers – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg seen as vegetarian sleeper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

