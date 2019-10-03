DryShips Inc. (DRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

We will be comparing the differences between DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DryShips Inc. 5 0.00 14.46M 0.23 16.94 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 10 -3.73 31.58M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DryShips Inc. and Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DryShips Inc. 286,336,633.66% 0% 0% Navigator Holdings Ltd. 318,989,898.99% -1% -0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.54 beta indicates that DryShips Inc. is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DryShips Inc. and Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DryShips Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s potential upside is 48.96% and its average target price is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DryShips Inc. and Navigator Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 68.9% respectively. Insiders held 83.35% of DryShips Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.9% are Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DryShips Inc. -4.9% 3.47% -4.9% -24.07% -25.95% -31.33% Navigator Holdings Ltd. -0.96% 5.21% -8.53% 8.54% -16.34% 9.47%

For the past year DryShips Inc. had bearish trend while Navigator Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Navigator Holdings Ltd. beats DryShips Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.