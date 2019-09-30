DryShips Inc. (DRYS) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Comparing side by side

Since DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DryShips Inc. 5 0.00 14.46M 0.23 16.94 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.00 3.78M -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DryShips Inc. and Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DryShips Inc. 289,200,000.00% 0% 0% Pyxis Tankers Inc. 318,879,703.05% -26.5% -9.3%

Volatility and Risk

DryShips Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.54 beta. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s 174.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.74 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of DryShips Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 83.35% of DryShips Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 81.86% of Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DryShips Inc. -4.9% 3.47% -4.9% -24.07% -25.95% -31.33% Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09%

For the past year DryShips Inc. has -31.33% weaker performance while Pyxis Tankers Inc. has 6.09% stronger performance.

Summary

DryShips Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Pyxis Tankers Inc.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.