DryShips Inc. (DRYS) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Comparing side by side

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DryShips Inc. 5 1.97 N/A 0.22 17.17 GasLog Ltd. 16 1.85 N/A 0.09 170.00

In table 1 we can see DryShips Inc. and GasLog Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GasLog Ltd. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than DryShips Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. DryShips Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DryShips Inc. and GasLog Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DryShips Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.1% GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

DryShips Inc. has a 0.29 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, GasLog Ltd. has beta of 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DryShips Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, GasLog Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. DryShips Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GasLog Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for DryShips Inc. and GasLog Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DryShips Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GasLog Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively GasLog Ltd. has a consensus price target of $19, with potential upside of 27.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DryShips Inc. and GasLog Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 44.8% respectively. DryShips Inc.’s share held by insiders are 83.35%. Competitively, GasLog Ltd. has 48.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DryShips Inc. -2.54% -14.32% -25.49% -34.31% -0.78% -32.21% GasLog Ltd. 0.27% -10.05% -16.04% -28% -13.28% -8.08%

For the past year DryShips Inc. was more bearish than GasLog Ltd.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.