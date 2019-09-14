DryShips Inc. (DRYS) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Contrasting side by side

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DryShips Inc. 4 2.46 N/A 0.23 16.94 DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.88 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DryShips Inc. and DHT Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DryShips Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1%

Volatility & Risk

DryShips Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. Competitively, DHT Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.8% of DryShips Inc. shares and 45.1% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares. 83.35% are DryShips Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of DHT Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DryShips Inc. -4.9% 3.47% -4.9% -24.07% -25.95% -31.33% DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13%

For the past year DryShips Inc. has -31.33% weaker performance while DHT Holdings Inc. has 44.13% stronger performance.

Summary

DryShips Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors DHT Holdings Inc.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.