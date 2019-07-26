Drw Securities Stake In China Mobile Limited (CHL) Was Has Raised; Whitebox Advisors Upped Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake by $947,223 as Market Value Rose

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 521,935 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 1.36 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 120,651 shares to 463,869 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 41,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 129,968 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $19.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Repligen Corp (Prn) by 627,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).