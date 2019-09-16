Drw Securities Raised Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position By $2.44 Million; Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (MQT) Sentiment Is 1.71

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc (MQT) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 24 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 14 decreased and sold stock positions in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 5.66 million shares, down from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 18 New Position: 6.

Drw Securities Llc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 30.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Drw Securities Llc acquired 152,435 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Drw Securities Llc holds 660,144 shares with $10.78M value, up from 507,709 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $52.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 2.52M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dialing in a new era – Vodafone CEO to step down; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS: CREATING A LISTED PAN-INDIA TOWER COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s $22 Billion Liberty Deal to Reshape European Telecom; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT FACILITIES (INCLUDING HYBRID DEBT SECURITIES) AND AROUND EUR 3 BLN OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Drw Securities Llc decreased Vanguard Star Fd Vg Tl Intl Stk (VXUS) stake by 198,497 shares to 3,931 valued at $207,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) stake by 5,200 shares and now owns 7,100 shares. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 38,048 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $286.26 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 12.86 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. for 602,705 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.09 million shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 522,206 shares. The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.14% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 75,906 shares.