Drw Securities Raised China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake by $1.95 Million; Stock Price Declined; Antero Res (AR) Holder Fpr Partners Raised Position by $2.11 Million as Stock Price Declined

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 19.86M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40 million, up from 19.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.845. About 2.03 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 208,843 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 41,500 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 135,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,923 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $50,085 were bought by RADY PAUL M on Wednesday, May 22. Warren Glen C Jr bought 25,600 shares worth $174,912. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of stock. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900.

