Drw Securities Position in China Mobile Limited (CHL) Lifted by $1.95 Million as Stock Price Declined; Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Holder Parametrica Management LTD Decreased Its Holding by $313,120

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 398,966 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 7,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 171,441 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 271,908 shares to 30,539 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 857,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,271 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

