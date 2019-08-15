Drw Securities Position in China Mobile Limited (CHL) Has Upped as Stock Declined; Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Has Upped Healthequity (HQY) Position

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 1.23M shares traded or 69.86% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc. (HQY) by 61.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 89,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 235,928 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.45M, up from 146,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.75% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.19. About 1.16M shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 271,908 shares to 30,539 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 857,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,271 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 38,640 shares to 256,020 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 579,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738,894 shares, and cut its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

