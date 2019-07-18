Drw Securities Increases Position in China Mobile Limited (CHL); As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stock Price Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 249,420 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 106,781 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.1% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,957 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 20,780 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Granahan Investment Ma holds 0.24% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 99,969 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 270 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 940,972 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 7,285 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,306 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.19% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 47,123 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank reported 18,359 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Lc holds 2.27 million shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 216,400 shares to 619,593 shares, valued at $30.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Data Center REITs to Buy That Deliver Sizable Income – Investorplace.com” on May 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Releases Industry-first Open Source Standard for Data Center Management – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “5 REITs With Impressive Dividend Growth – Forbes” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust starts 6.75M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. QTS’s profit will be $30.46 million for 20.50 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.