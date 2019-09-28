Drw Securities Has Trimmed Position in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by $405,600 as Shares Rose; As Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Market Value Rose, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net $5.94B; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO SAYS ALL 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DES MOINES, IOWA; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner, Coalition of Investors Secure Commitment from Wells Fargo to Review and Report on Busines; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $555,000, down from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 789,467 shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 152,435 shares to 660,144 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 3,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc.

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Introducing uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), The Stock That Soared 653% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Much Of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 02, 2019

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Wells Fargo no longer a Buy at UBS – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.