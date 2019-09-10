Drw Securities Has Raised Holding in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Declined; Albert D Mason Lowered Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $1.11 Million as Share Price Rose

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 417,519 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $163.48. About 1.08M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 271,908 shares to 30,539 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 65,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,760 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.79 million for 30.73 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Ltd owns 1,971 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt reported 8,051 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt holds 0.95% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 17,482 shares. Victory Cap holds 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 33,760 shares. Wellington Llp reported 5.28M shares stake. 11,646 are held by Scotia. Toth Advisory reported 0.3% stake. Kbc Group Nv has 0.31% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Asset Management One owns 0.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 210,015 shares. 14,607 were reported by Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Co. Wagner Bowman Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,936 shares. Dana Investment stated it has 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Amica Mutual has invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shoker Counsel accumulated 0.22% or 1,889 shares. D E Shaw owns 707,463 shares.