Drw Securities Has Lowered Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Stake by $405,600; Share Value Rose; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Raised Its Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 42.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 9,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 30,295 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 21,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 154,273 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $555,000, down from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 120,208 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,070 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 19,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,685 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc by 788,560 shares to 3.35 million shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 96,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).