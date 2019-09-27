Drw Securities Has Increased Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding by $2.44 Million as Shares Declined; Gamco Invs (GBL) Shareholder Barr E S & Co Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 152,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 660,144 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.78 million, up from 507,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 2.50M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s $22 Billion Liberty Deal to Reshape European Telecom; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA ANNOUNCED; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone plans ambush marketing during IPL to upstage Reliance Jio; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla To Be Non-Executive Chmn of Merged Vodafone India Co; 15/03/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR TO DEVELOP FIXED LINE ACTIVITIES THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Gamco Invs Inc (GBL) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 73,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.29% . The hedge fund held 182,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, down from 256,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Gamco Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 13,703 shares traded. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 17.38% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT- GAMCO WILL SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT COLLEEN BIRDNOW BROWN, RAYMOND H. COLE, VINCENT L. SADUSKY TO W. SCRIPPS’ BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 13.68% STAKE IN NOBILITY HOMES INC; 30/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS SCRIPPS HOLDERS VOTE VS GAMCO NOMINEES; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 12.69% STAKE IN THE GDL FUND; 25/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7% STAKE IN SPARTON CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – Shareholders Including Gamco and Teton Advisors Report 10.3% Stake in CTS Corp; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 16/05/2018 – Madison Square Garden Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO Investors 1Q Average AUM Was $42.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold GBL shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 6.34 million shares or 1.65% less from 6.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 342 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Partners. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 160,093 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0% or 492,577 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 144,358 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,222 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) or 3,384 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 11,750 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 14,503 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 71,986 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 36 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 10,477 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,131 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 74,942 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 16,503 shares.

More notable recent GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Stocks Leon Cooperman and Mario Gabelli Agree On – GuruFocus.com” on May 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Completes Successful Rights Offering – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING The Gabelli Open-End Utilities Fund Increases Its Distribution 5% Effective December 27, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adidas shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Associated Capital +13% as it begins exchange offer to reduce Gamco stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 439,844 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $46.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG) by 15,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone, O2 set 5G equipment-sharing deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone: Timely Dividend Cut Brings Valuations To Attractively Low Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nokia Stock Looks Ready to Rock With 5G – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vodafone weighs sale of Spanish fixed-line network – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time To Video Chat Vodafone – Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 658,415 shares to 516,885 shares, valued at $151.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Tt Wrld St E (VT) by 23,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,098 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold (GLD).