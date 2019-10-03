Drw Securities Has Increased Its Apple (Put) (AAPL) Position; Synnex Has 0.95 Sentiment

Drw Securities Llc increased Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) stake by 10506.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Drw Securities Llc acquired 138,482 shares as Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Drw Securities Llc holds 139,800 shares with $27.67 million value, up from 1,318 last quarter. Apple Inc (Put) now has $995.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $220.24. About 22.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war

Synnex Corp (SNX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 106 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 112 sold and decreased holdings in Synnex Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 38.70 million shares, down from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Synnex Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 96 Increased: 67 New Position: 39.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 204,008 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has risen 3.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.62 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 13.57 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Zpr Investment Management holds 5.41% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation for 26,989 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh owns 39,430 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Causeway Capital Management Llc has 2.3% invested in the company for 2.13 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 1.83% in the stock. Delphi Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,025 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 3.77% above currents $220.24 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Piper Jaffray. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. Cascend maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Investment Inc owns 579,237 shares or 4.39% of their US portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt owns 7,471 shares. Intersect Cap Lc has invested 3.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Country Tru Bank holds 4.07% or 471,691 shares in its portfolio. Provident Inv Mngmt invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). London Of Virginia reported 2.38 million shares. Mai holds 214,475 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny accumulated 241,196 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Harding Loevner Lp holds 1.36M shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Van Strum And Towne invested in 0.15% or 1,053 shares. Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 203,559 shares. Jones Finance Companies Lllp has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hemenway Tru Ltd reported 120,827 shares. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 2.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 4.09M shares for 1.85% of their portfolio.