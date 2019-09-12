Drw Securities Has Boosted Position in Magellan Health (Call) (MGLN) by $318,200; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Share Value Declined While Greystone Managed Investments Decreased Its Stake by $1.78 Million

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (Call) (MGLN) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 263,830 shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 22,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.09 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 2.03M shares traded or 138.57% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 11/04/2018 – The fate of the oil rally could be in Trump’s hands, says RBC’s Helima Croft; 23/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – RBC SAYS NOT CONVINCED ISSUES RAISED REACH LEVEL OF DEAL BREAK; 04/05/2018 – JUST EAT PLC JE.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – RBC COMMENTS AFTER REVIEWING LEGAL COMPLAINT; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada 2Q Wealth Management Net C$537M, Up 25%; 15/05/2018 – EASYJET PLC EZJ.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1800P; 14/03/2018 – Tillerson’s exit has ‘very big implications’ for oil prices: RBC’s Helima Croft; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $69; 10/05/2018 – CAPREIT CAR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$40 FROM C$38

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe E (EFA) by 1.16M shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 29,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,286 shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 21,145 shares. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 90,438 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company reported 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Carroll Associates holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.03% or 52,999 shares. Smith Graham And Com Advsr LP has 1.35% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 49,340 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 6,395 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 78,980 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 44,605 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 9,593 shares. 12,812 are owned by Citigroup. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 342,618 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 256,077 shares.

