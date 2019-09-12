Drw Securities Cut Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position; Last Week Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Analysts

Drw Securities Llc decreased China Mobile Limited (CHL) stake by 59.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Drw Securities Llc sold 29,756 shares as China Mobile Limited (CHL)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Drw Securities Llc holds 20,286 shares with $919,000 value, down from 50,042 last quarter. China Mobile Limited now has $178.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 547,448 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT

The stock increased 4.20% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 3.65M shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has risen 66.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ETSY News: 30/05/2018 – ETSY SAYS TO CLOSE THE ETSY WHOLESALE PLATFORM – BLOG; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 08/05/2018 – ETSY 1Q EPS 10C; 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 22-24%; 16/04/2018 – Etsy’s Silverman Calls Digital Tax Laws ‘Unmanageable’ (Video); 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 19/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer comes around on e-commerce platform Etsy following its latest earnings report; 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC SEES 2018 GMS GROWTH 16-18%; 09/04/2018 – Etsy Reins In Brick-and-Mortar Ambitions, Alienating Sellers; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.89 billion. The Company’s platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. It has a 63.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers.

