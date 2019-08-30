Drw Securities Boosted Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position by $1.95 Million; Shares Declined; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Has Decreased by $347,904

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 227,002 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 4,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 129,758 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 134,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 759,794 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 65,404 shares to 24,760 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.