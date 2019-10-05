Drw Securities Boosted Its Apple (Put) (AAPL) Holding by $27.28 Million; As Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Rose, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 10506.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 138,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 139,800 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67 million, up from 1,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 10.77M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silverback Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 279,100 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 22,437 shares. Cambridge Advisors reported 16,265 shares. 155,016 were accumulated by Svcs Automobile Association. Covington Management holds 0% or 200 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 14,937 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 231,433 shares. Css Ltd Com Il reported 217,400 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability owns 372,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 1.07M shares. D E Shaw Comm accumulated 15.00M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.26 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 73,518 shares. 36,950 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Lc.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82 million and $224.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 92,050 shares to 244,050 shares, valued at $45.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 884,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold (GLD).

