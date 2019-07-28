DropCar Inc. (DCAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

We will be comparing the differences between DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -12.05 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.40 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DropCar Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.48 beta means DropCar Inc.’s volatility is 148.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sphere 3D Corp.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DropCar Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 0.4 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. DropCar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DropCar Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.5% and 12.3%. Insiders held 21.43% of DropCar Inc. shares. Comparatively, 9.2% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year DropCar Inc. had bullish trend while Sphere 3D Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sphere 3D Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.