DropCar Inc. (DCAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.86 N/A -12.05 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 3.33 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Volatility & Risk

DropCar Inc. has a 2.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, One Horizon Group Inc.’s 197.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.97 beta.

Liquidity

DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, One Horizon Group Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. One Horizon Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DropCar Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of DropCar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DropCar Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.43%. Comparatively, 17.4% are One Horizon Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86% One Horizon Group Inc. -1.17% -22.67% -63.61% -78.73% -93.47% -48.44%

For the past year DropCar Inc. had bullish trend while One Horizon Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

One Horizon Group Inc. beats DropCar Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.