DropCar Inc. (DCAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Both DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.83 N/A -12.05 0.00 Lyft Inc. 60 6.92 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DropCar Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has DropCar Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered DropCar Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Lyft Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74.5 average target price and a 23.45% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of DropCar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 21.43% of DropCar Inc. shares. Competitively, Lyft Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86% Lyft Inc. 2.14% -3.69% 0% 0% 0% -30.97%

For the past year DropCar Inc. had bullish trend while Lyft Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.