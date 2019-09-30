DropCar Inc. (DCAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 1 0.00 3.45M -8.23 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 5 -1.96 13.91M -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DropCar Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 440,669,306.42% 0% 0% Intellicheck Inc. 297,692,933.27% -30.9% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

DropCar Inc. has a beta of 2.86 and its 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intellicheck Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Intellicheck Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DropCar Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DropCar Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 27.2%. About 9.4% of DropCar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year DropCar Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance while Intellicheck Inc. has 150.47% stronger performance.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.