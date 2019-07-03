DropCar Inc. (DCAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

This is a contrast between DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.84 N/A -12.05 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 7 4.20 N/A 0.20 43.06

Table 1 demonstrates DropCar Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DropCar Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

DropCar Inc. has a beta of 2.48 and its 148.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, GlobalSCAPE Inc. has beta of 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DropCar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. DropCar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.5% of DropCar Inc. shares and 23.6% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares. About 21.43% of DropCar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 41.99% are GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.51% 20.07% 96.6% 104.23% 143.74% 99.67%

For the past year DropCar Inc. has weaker performance than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.