DropCar Inc. (DCAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

We are contrasting DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.82 N/A -12.05 0.00 FireEye Inc. 16 3.56 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DropCar Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of DropCar Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.48 beta indicates that DropCar Inc. is 148.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DropCar Inc. Its rival FireEye Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. FireEye Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DropCar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DropCar Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively FireEye Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.67, with potential upside of 43.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of DropCar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 21.43% of DropCar Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of FireEye Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86% FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38%

For the past year DropCar Inc. has 29.86% stronger performance while FireEye Inc. has -4.38% weaker performance.

Summary

FireEye Inc. beats DropCar Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.