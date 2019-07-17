DropCar Inc. (DCAR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

We will be contrasting the differences between DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.87 N/A -12.05 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 2.89 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights DropCar Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.48 shows that DropCar Inc. is 148.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Castlight Health Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DropCar Inc. Its rival Castlight Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

DropCar Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Castlight Health Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 44.23% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DropCar Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.5% and 72.4%. DropCar Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.43%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Castlight Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86% Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2%

For the past year DropCar Inc. was less bullish than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

Castlight Health Inc. beats DropCar Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.