DropCar, Inc. (DCAR) Reaches $0.73 1 Year Low; GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SH (GWLLF) Shorts Lowered By 1.77%

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) had a decrease of 1.77% in short interest. GWLLF’s SI was 44.24 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.77% from 45.04 million shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 9831 days are for GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)’s short sellers to cover GWLLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.705 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.68 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.73 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.01 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $0.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $210,700 less. The stock decreased 8.52% or $0.068 during the last trading session, reaching $0.73. About 77,483 shares traded or 14.91% up from the average. DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) has declined 87.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Now Definitely Is Not the Right Time to Buy Nio Stock – Investorplace.com” on October 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BYD eyes battery unit IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Geely makes an electrifying move – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Wall Motor Company: At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Great Wall Motor: Demand Outstrips The Supply – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2015.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited manufactures and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $8.86 billion. The firm offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, and sedans primarily under the Great Wall, Havel, and WEY brand names, as well as special vehicles, etc. It has a 6.98 P/E ratio. It also researches, develops, and makes auto molds; repairs automobiles; and transports goods, as well as provides truck transportation services.