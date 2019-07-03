DropCar Inc. (DCAR) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Contrasting side by side

DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.84 N/A -12.05 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 185 20.35 N/A 1.91 104.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Trade Desk Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. DropCar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DropCar Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, The Trade Desk Inc.’s potential downside is -15.89% and its consensus target price is $196.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DropCar Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.5% and 83.7%. Insiders held roughly 21.43% of DropCar Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86% The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22%

For the past year DropCar Inc. has weaker performance than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.