DropCar Inc. (DCAR) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Comparing side by side

DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.61 N/A -8.23 0.00 Splunk Inc. 126 9.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DropCar Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of DropCar Inc. and Splunk Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.86 beta means DropCar Inc.’s volatility is 186.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Splunk Inc.’s 102.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Splunk Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Splunk Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DropCar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DropCar Inc. and Splunk Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Splunk Inc. 1 1 8 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Splunk Inc. is $141.8, which is potential 16.61% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of DropCar Inc. shares and 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.4% of DropCar Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year DropCar Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance while Splunk Inc. has 29.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Splunk Inc. beats DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.